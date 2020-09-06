Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Thirty additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday, pushing the county’s total to 2,160. It marked the third straight 24-hour period in which the county had at least 30 new cases.
- A total of 480 new tests were recorded in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, meaning the county’s positivity rate was 6.3% during that span. The county’s to-date positivity rate remained at 8.6% as of 5 p.m.
- With 262 new confirmed cases and 2,340 cases in the previous two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Saturday was 11.2%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to
- exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Saturday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 8.3%.
- Similarly, the state listed Delaware County’s 14-day rate as of 5 p.m. at 14.1% and Jackson County’s at 11.7%. But with eight new cases during the period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, the TH’s tracking showed 95 new cases on 497 tests in Delaware County in 14 days for a positivity rate of 19.1%. And with six more cases in Jackson County, the TH’s tracking showed 54 new cases on 358 tests in 14 days for a positivity rate of 15.1%.
- State officials said in late July that school leaders only can ask for permission to close buildings or districts if their counties have a 14-day average positivity rate of at least 15% and at least 10% of students are absent, or if the county has a 20% positivity rate over 14 days. A notice issued by the Iowa Department of Education softened that stance slightly, indicating that districts can apply for a move to temporary remote instruction without meeting these thresholds and the application still will be considered.
- Jones County recorded seven new cases in the 24-hour period, while Clayton County had two.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 455 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 17 from 24 hours earlier.
- No additional related deaths were reported in the period in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson or Jones counties. Nine people with COVID-19 in Dubuque County were hospitalized as of Friday, according to state data on Saturday. There were four in Jones County, three each in Delaware and Jackson counties and none in Clayton County.
- Statewide, 991 new cases were reported in the 24-hour span, pushing the tally to 69,306. There were 19 more related deaths, so that toll climbed to 1,161.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County recorded 13 new cases Saturday after having 19 on Friday. It is unclear if that surge is tied to the students at University of Wisconsin-Platteville. The university has an online COVID-19 tracker that is updated at 9 a.m. each business day. As of 9 a.m. Friday — the most recent update — five positive COVID-19 tests had been reported, including at least three students.
After 8:30 p.m. Friday, the university emailed out an “urgent message” from UW-P Chancellor Dennis J. Shields. The email contained a video of Shields in which he talked about the importance of students following recommended COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks. He said university officials had learned of an event promoted on social media that could lead to a “mass gathering of students at a residence near campus. Let me be clear: The hosting or promoting of large gatherings and parties is a health threat to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and the greater Platteville community.” He said students promoting such gatherings face disciplinary action, including suspension. “Now, we heard from you about the importance of being on campus this semester. The whole university has worked diligently to make this on-campus experience possible this semester. Whether we are successful in this endeavor could well depend on what happens this weekend.”
- Three new cases were reported in Crawford County, while one more was counted in Lafayette County. Iowa County had not provided an update as of Saturday night.
- Statewide, 946 new cases were reported Saturday, pushing the total to 80,300. There were 15 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,168.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County had not provided a daily update as of Saturday night. The state’s figures for the county on Saturday night still lagged behind the county’s figures released on Friday.
Statewide, 2,806 new confirmed cases were reported Saturday, along with 23 additional related deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 248,177 cases and 8,166 deaths.