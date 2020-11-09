In Iowa, 4,055 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today. Its total moved to 156,842.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by four to 1,846.
In Wisconsin, there were 4,360 new cases today, pushing the total to 271,770.
There were 17 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,329.
In Illinois, 10,573 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 14 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 498,560 cases and 10,210 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)