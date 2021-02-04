Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Jackson County reported another COVID-19-related death between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the county’s toll to 36. Jackson County also confirmed 14 new cases and its 14-day positivity rate increased to 10.9%.
- Meanwhile, Dubuque County added 51 new COVID-19 cases in that 24-hour span, and the county’s 14-day positivity rate increased slightly to 9.7% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Jones County reported seven new cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, and its rate dropped to 10.3%. Five additional cases in Delaware County were reported, and the county’s 14-day rate ticked up to 10.1%. Clayton County had three new cases and a two-week positivity rate of 6.3%.
- On Wednesday, the state provided updated county-level hospitalization data as of Tuesday afternoon. At that time, 11 Dubuque County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of three from Saturday. The hospitalization total for Jones County was seven, an increase of two; Jackson County, three, a decrease of one; Delaware County, two, a decrease of one; and Clayton County, zero, a decrease of two.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, only one area long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque had 10 new cases during the past 14 days.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 1,218 additional cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with the total climbing to 321,837. There were 56 more deaths reported statewide, bringing the total to 4,975.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 13 additional cases Wednesday. Lafayette County reported six new cases. The state reported no new cases in Crawford County. Iowa County reported no new cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,177 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 545,437. There were 14 additional related deaths recorded, so the state count moved to 5,951.
- In Illinois, the state reported eight additional cases in Jo Daviess County as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- The statewide total grew by 3,314 new cases reported Wednesday, along with 69 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,134,231 cases and 19,375 deaths.