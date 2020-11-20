In Iowa, 4,193 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday, increasing the state’s total to 198,687.
Iowa's statewide death toll rose by 38 to 2,102 as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
In Wisconsin, there were 6,635 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 338,472.
There were 83 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,876.
In Illinois, 14,612 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, along with 168 additional deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 621,383 cases and 11,178 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)