PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A public COVID-19 testing event will be held this week in Platteville.
It will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Parking Lot No. 28 on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus. Signs will direct participants to the location, which is adjacent to Southwest Road near Southwest Hall.
Free testing is available to anyone older than 5, regardless of residency. People are encouraged to call 608-723-1604 to schedule a testing time, but a limited number of unscheduled openings are available.
Tests will be conducted using nasal swabs.
Members of the Wisconsin National Guard and Grant County Health Department are coordinating the effort in conjunction with the university and Grant County Emergency Management, according to a press release.
“Community testing ensures that everyone who wants to be tested can get a test,” said Grant County Health Director Jeff Kindrai in the release. “It also provides a clearer picture of how COVID-19 is affecting our communities. As we continue to find positive cases, we can work to proactively slow the spread of the virus through guidance, education and action.”