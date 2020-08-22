Nineteen additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 1,890.
One new related death was reported in Dubuque County, bringing the total to 35.
There were 199 new tests reported in that 24-hour period, raising the total to 22,927. That means the county had a positivity rate of 9.54% for that 24-hour period. The county's overall positivity rate remained at 8.2%.
Both Clayton and Delaware counties added nine new cases in that time span, bringing Clayton County's total to 149 and Delaware County's total to 160. Jackson County reported four additional cases, increasing the county's total to 178.
Jones County did not report any new cases during the time period, the total remaining at 146.
No new related deaths were reported in those four counties.
Statewide, Iowa reported 787 additional COVID-19 cases during the 24-hour period, increasing the state's total to 55,496.
Iowa's related death toll increased by 13 to 1,030 as of 11 a.m. today.