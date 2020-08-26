Many of Dubuque Wahlert’s athletes know what it’s like to have a season, at least temporarily, taken away.
That’s why the football players are taking an extra step to make sure it doesn’t happen to them.
The Golden Eagles are wearing masks during practices, and will during games, as they take a proactive approach to their season. And not just on the sidelines. The Eagles will be wearing them during games.
“Holy Family (Catholic Schools) has a medical advisory board and they were recommending that if we’re going to play football, that to keep the kids safe to wear a mask. So we’re doing our part,” Wahlert football coach Jamie Marshall said.
Spring sports athletes had their seasons canceled because of the virus. And the baseball team endured a two-week quarantine because of a positive test within the program.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association lists masks as encouraged but not required on its list of fall football guidelines. That includes players and coaches as well as game officials, chain gangs, ball boys, statisticians, managers and athletic trainers.
It doesn’t seem to be much of a hardship on the players.
“At times in the August heat it gets a little tough, but it’s not the end of the world,” Wahlert quarterback Charlie Fair said of wearing a mask. “It’s not that much different than wearing a mouthguard in terms of breathability, so it really doesn’t make that much of a difference.”
Marshall said the team has also opted against using the locker room. A large tent has been erected near the practice field to offer shade, and the players are responsible for keeping and cleaning their own pads.
“We’re doing what we can to social distance and stay safe so we can have a season. And we hope other teams try to do the same thing so everybody can play,” running back Gabe Anstoetter said.
Film study will be conducted over Zoom meetings instead of getting together inside a room in the school. Marshall said he is leaving the time up to the players.
“The kids have been great, staff has been great with it, so we’re just trying to adjust and make the best of it,” he said. “I feel like the steps that we’ve taken are going to keep us safe amongst our team.”
Wahlert has also announced attendance limitations for its games at the Rock Bowl.
Visiting teams will be allotted 150 wristbands to distribute how they choose. Wahlert football players, coaches and cheerleaders will be given four wristbands each. Members of the band will receive two wristbands each, and 120 wristbands will be distributed among the student body.
There will be 100-130 admissions available at the gate on game night and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis — meaning some spectators could be turned away.
The wristbands are not pre-sold tickets and only allow the holder the opportunity to purchase tickets at the gate. Normal admission prices are in effect and fans are asked to bring exact change. Spectators should sit every other row and social distance between households.
In accordance with City of Dubuque ordinance and Mississippi Valley Conference regulations, spectators must wear masks in all public places.
If the city’s mask mandate expires during the season, Wahlert and the MVC will still require masks.
Concessions will not be offered at Wahlert events this season, but spectators may bring their own refreshments.
“I assume nowadays everything is always in jeopardy, but I think what we have going is just like everybody else,” Marshall said. “We’re going to keep playing and I really appreciate the support from (Holy Family chief administrator) Phil Borrman, (principal) Ron Meyers and (athletic director) Tom English. They are fully in support of playing football, so we’re going to keep going.”