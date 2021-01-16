GALENA, Ill. — The spread of COVID-19 has slowed enough to ease restrictions in three Illinois regions, including Jo Daviess County. But in other areas, including Chicago, tougher restrictions will remain in place, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday.
He said stricter Tier 3 rules have been lifted in favor of Tier 2 rules in the central Illinois region that includes Peoria and Bloomington, counties at the southern tip of the state, and counties in northwest Illinois, including Jo Daviess County. That means activities such as group fitness classes and gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed, retail businesses will be able to increase capacity limits and museums and other cultural institutions can reopen.
But indoor bar or dining service still isn’t allowed in Tier 2.
Pritzker also announced new rules for bars and restaurants, saying they can resume limited indoor service sooner than the original rules allowed if the COVID-19 metrics continue to improve. Restaurants will be allowed to resume indoor dining at 25% capacity or a maximum of 25 customers if the region hits certain benchmarks, including a seven-day average positivity rate below 8% for three straight days.
But on Friday, state and Chicago public health officials announced that Illinois has recorded its first case of the new variant of the virus from the United Kingdom.
The state’s public health director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, said that while the variant spreads more easily than the one already in the U.S., there is no evidence that it is more severe or causes more deaths.