Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 26 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, for a county total of 1,015. There were no additional deaths reported. In that 24-hour span, the county logged 192 new test results, for a positivity rate of 18.5%. Overall, the county’s positive test rate is 6.5%, a figure that has been rising. Twelve people with COVID-19 in Dubuque County were hospitalized as of Monday.
- The Test Iowa Clinic at Epic Health and Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, Suite 1, will be open 5 to 9 a.m. today and Thursday. The free sample collection is open to all Iowans, but people must first complete an assessment at testiowa.com and have the “QR” code that comes with completing the assessment. Anyone without internet access can call the Visiting Nurse Association at 563-556-6200 for assistance.
- Epic Health will also administer a pop-up Test Iowa site from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry Road, Maquoketa. The pop-up site will be postponed until Saturday, August 1 in the event of rain.
- Jackson County’s total of confirmed cases rose by six to 72 in that 24-hour span. Jones County added two cases and Clayton County, one. Delaware County’s total number of cases remained unchanged.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases rose by 321 to 35,850. The state reported three additional deaths, for a total of 757.
- Grant County health officials reported three additional confirmed cases, for a total of 221. There were no additional deaths, so the county toll remains at 13. Iowa County reported two additional, Crawford County reported one, and Lafayette County remained unchanged Tuesday.
- Free drive-up COVID-19 testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Riverside Park, 100 E. Crawford St., Cassville, Wis. Appointments are not necessary, and participants will be tested while remaining in their vehicles.
- Drive-thru testing in Darlington, Wis., will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 20, at 11974 Ames Road.
- Drive-thru testing in Cuba City, Wis., will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, along Harding Place.
- Statewide, Wisconsin’s number of confirmed cases rose by 964 Tuesday, bringing its total to 37,906. There were six more related deaths, so that toll moves to 826.
- Jo Daviess County did not report any new data as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
- Illinois’ statewide total of confirmed cases rose by 707, for a total of 155,506 cases. There were 25 additional confirmed deaths, for a toll of 7,218 deaths.