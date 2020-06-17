LANCASTER, Wis. – Lancaster officials have created an emergency support program for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Qualifying businesses could receive as much as $1,500 to help pay for mortgage or loan payments, utility bills, software upgrades, payroll expenses or liquor license fees, according to a press release.
Qualifying businesses must have 10 full-time equivalent employees or fewer, a commercial storefront or physical location within the Lancaster city limit, have been open to the public as of March 17, 2020, and have been closed or unable to operate for more than one month.
The program is available until Dec. 31, or until funds are depleted.
Apply by email to davek@lancasterwisconsin.com or by mail to City of Lancaster, Attn: City Clerk, 206 S. Madison St., Lancaster, WI 53813.