In Iowa, 399 additional cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 274,315.
The statewide death toll stood at 3,744.
In Wisconsin, there were 632 new cases today, pushing the total to 468,531.
There were four additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,683.
In Illinois, 6,293 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 66 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 934,142 cases and 15,865 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)