Ten additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 and one related death was reported in the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. today.
That increased the county's totals to 12,445 people infected and 196 related deaths. The latter figure is the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Four additional Delaware County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday, pushing the county's total to 1,862.
There were three more Jackson County residents diagnosed, as that tally climbed to 2,102.
Jones County had one more resident confirmed to have the coronavirus, so its count moved to 2,851.
There were no new cases reported in Clayton County, where 1,601 residents to date have been confirmed to have COVID-19.
There were no additional related deaths in the 24-hour period in any of those four counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 54, 40, 39 and 55.
As of 11 a.m. today, no local long-term-care facilities were among the 10 still on the state’s outbreak list.
Statewide, Iowa reported an additional 539 residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour period, moving the statewide total to 339,209.
The state reported three additional related deaths for a total of 5,552.