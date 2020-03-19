Local public health officials urge people worried about COVID-19 not to call overwhelmed health care providers unless they are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus.
“If you’ve had no known exposure to a COVID-19 case, do not have symptoms of cough, difficulty breathing or an elevated temperature, and have not traveled to a high-risk area, do not contact your health care provider,” said City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan.
Corrigan gave a brief update Wednesday on behalf of the Dubuque County Public Health Management Team regarding COVID-19.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness. Most people recover from the virus.
Corrigan said local health care workers are overwhelmed with calls from people wanting to get tested for coronavirus.
Additionally, Corrigan urged residents to heed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ order and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines against gatherings of more than 10 people; to stay at home if possible — especially for those with a fever or cough and who feel ill; and to continue to practice “social distancing” to curtail the spread of the outbreak.
“It’s essential to stay at home … and we each have a responsibility to protect our community,” she said. “We can have four more weeks of following the rules or 12 more months of global pandemic.”