SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, 1,304 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, pushing the state's total to 116,460.

The related death toll in Iowa rose by three to 1,637.

In Wisconsin, there were 2,883 new cases Monday, pushing the total to 201,049.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

There were 10 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,788.

In Illinois, 4,729 new confirmed cases were reported Monday, along with 17 additional deaths.

That brought the state’s totals to 378,985 cases and 9,522 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID in Iowa? (10-26-20)
Buy Now

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Monday. 
Where is COVID in Wisconsin? (10-26-20)
Buy Now

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Monday. 
Where is COVID in Illinois? (10-26-20)
Buy Now

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Monday 