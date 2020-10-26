In Iowa, 1,304 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, pushing the state's total to 116,460.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by three to 1,637.
In Wisconsin, there were 2,883 new cases Monday, pushing the total to 201,049.
There were 10 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,788.
In Illinois, 4,729 new confirmed cases were reported Monday, along with 17 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 378,985 cases and 9,522 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)