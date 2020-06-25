Dubuque County’s sheriff said Wednesday that a COVID-19 outbreak that now has infected 28 county inmates almost certainly started with jail staff.
“I don’t see a way an inmate would have transmitted the virus to another inmate,” said Sheriff Joe Kennedy.
Officials announced Friday that the first inmate in Dubuque County Jail had tested positive for the coronavirus. Results received Tuesday showed another 23 inmates with COVID-19, and four more were confirmed Wednesday.
Weeks earlier, two jail staff members reported symptoms and tested positive, Kennedy disclosed Wednesday. But other jail staff members were not tested until the first inmate case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Friday.
“At that time, we didn’t really have any (other) people around showing or complaining of symptoms,” Kennedy said. “One staff member had worked one day and wasn’t really around inmates. ... And the other works nights and (was) not in direct contact with inmates. At that point, we thought we might be OK, given the (low) amount of contact they had with people in the jail. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.”
He said jail officials “assume that one of the staff members, at that time before they went on extended sick leave, that they probably transmitted it inadvertently.”
Kennedy noted that all new inmates booked into the jail and held on bond have been quarantined into a single housing unit and observed for 14 days for any symptoms.
Some of the 28 people with COVID-19 were released prior to their positive results being received.
“Some of those people were released from jail so staff is trying to contact them to let them know that they need to isolate,” Kennedy told Dubuque County supervisors Wednesday.
Stacey Killian, executive director of the Visiting Nurse Association, said her communicable disease nurses trained in contact tracing would aid in that effort.
4 more inmates test positive
The sheriff’s department took samples for testing from all inmates and jail staff over the weekend after learning Friday that an inmate awaiting transport to Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville had COVID-19.
Additionally, staff in Coralville notified the sheriff’s department on Friday that three of five prisoners recently transported by the department to the correctional facility had tested positive for COVID-19.
Those five prisoners had all tested negative for COVID-19 prior to being transported, according to the sheriff’s department.
All Dubuque County inmates who have tested positive for the virus have been placed in medical segregation and are being tended to by jail nursing staff, Kennedy said.
“They are being doubled up” in one of the jail’s housing units, with two to each cell, Kennedy said.
The jail employs a nurse that is present from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday in addition to a nurse practitioner who comes to the jail at least once per week to see inmates needing a higher level of care. Advanced Correctional Healthcare provides oversight of the jail’s medical department.
Kennedy, though, said officials plan to add medical staff to accommodate another round of mass testing of all jail inmates and staff on Friday, June 26, and again next week.
No inmate has had to be hospitalized, and most have developed mild symptoms, Kennedy said.
“All staff and inmates are wearing face masks and shields,” he said. “The inmates can only take them off when in their bunks. Staff must wear their masks and face shields at all times. ... We are also cleaning surfaces more often, and having inmates do the same.”
Jail staff were not screened
A jail staff member first reported symptoms around the end of May and was placed on extended sick leave, Kennedy said. On June 1, that person was confirmed to have COVID-19.
“Once we had staff that tested positive, we started taking temperatures of staff members,” the sheriff said.
Prior to that, staff members were not screened for symptoms, unlike new inmates and despite concerns about the potential impact of an outbreak in the jail.
“We’ve explained to (staff): If they’re not feeling well, they’re not to come to work, and we trust them to make the right decision when that’s concerned,” Kennedy said.
About three days after the first staff positive, a second staff person was confirmed to have COVID-19, Kennedy said.
Both have since recovered and been cleared by their doctor to return to work.
Reducing the jail population
County prosecutors, judges and law enforcement officials in Dubuque County have collaborated to decrease arrests and jail time amid the pandemic to avoid such an outbreak.
Efforts include issuing citations or court summons when possible in lieu of arrest and detention for nonviolent, misdemeanor crimes. Some inmates have been released with GPS monitoring, and several were released early. Smaller cash bonds have been waived in favor of unsecured appearance bonds.
As a result, the Dubuque County Jail population fell by almost half since February. As of Wednesday morning, 99 inmates were being held, compared to the typical 190.
The number of inmates in Dubuque County still was about four times as many as the 24 inmates in the Johnson County jail as of Wednesday. Johnson County’s population is about 50,000 more than that of Dubuque County.
Of the 99 inmates in Dubuque, 68 were being held on felony charges, Kennedy said.
The department could not readily provide a breakdown of those inmates being held on violent verse nonviolent offenses.
“Reducing the population by 50% is really important and commendable,” said Rita Bettis Austen, legal director for American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, in reference to Dubuque County Jail. “Now that there is an outbreak, that only increases the risk of spread. Officials need to be doubling down on keeping people out of jails as much as possible.”
Kennedy said the sheriff’s department has urged Dubuque police to “continue to utilize more discretion in lieu of arrest” but stressed that his office neither controls nor intends to control the number of inmates in the jail.
“It’s important for people to remember, if it was up to us, we would be empty,” Kennedy told county supervisors. “We don’t have the option to release people at our will. And we don’t hold people against their will on our behalf. We have to hold people because the state requires us to. We have very little say in that.”
Asked Wednesday whether his office would look at recommending the release of inmates in light of the jail outbreak, County Attorney C.J. May III said his office was reviewing the situation.
