MINERAL POINT, Wis. – Mineral Point Unified School District is shifting to virtual learning for all students.
The decision was made due to “an increased number of confirmed cases of COVID-19,” according to a letter to parents from Superintendent Mitch Wainwright.
Wainwright wrote that students should not report to school today, as the district moves toward virtual learning. Remote learning will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Additionally, the district school board voted to suspend regular-season volleyball, cross country and boys’ soccer during the period of remote learning. Postseason play will be allowed. The board also suspended football for two weeks.
The earliest students could return to in-person learning is Oct. 27.
“This will depend on the status of COVID-19 and the guidance we receive from the Iowa County Health Department,” Wainwright wrote.