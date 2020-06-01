GARNAVILLO, Iowa -- The Garnavillo Community Boosters announced the cancellation of its annual Fourth of July celebration this year in response to ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This decision was not an easy one, but we feel it is the best decision to make with the guidelines that are currently in place and for the health and safety of our community members and those that come to our community for the celebration," stated an online announcement.
Event organizers plan to host the event in 2021.