More than 28,200 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Wednesday shows that 28,257 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 244 from Tuesday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 43,061 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 791.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Wednesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,297 who have received at least one dose (increase of 13 from Tuesday); 5,079 fully vaccinated (increase of 199)
- Delaware County residents: 6,044 who have received at least one dose (increase of 55); 4,270 fully vaccinated (increase of 58)
- Jackson County residents: 7,047 who have received at least one dose (increase of 60); 4,909 fully vaccinated (increase of 23)
- Jones County residents: 7,560 who have received at least one dose (increase of 61); 5,269 fully vaccinated (increase of 63)
State public health officials reported today that as of Wednesday, 815,152 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,209,545 had received at least one dose so far.