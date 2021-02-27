(Note: The Telegraph Herald continues to report the number of people who have had COVID-19, despite a recent shift by the State of Iowa emphasizing total positive results. Any related statewide maps will reflect total positive tests by county, however, because the state no longer provides readily available figures for COVID-19-positive individuals in all counties.)
Sixteen more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the county's total to 12,360.
There were no additional deaths in the county during the 24-hour period, so the toll remained at 194, the sixth-highest in the state.
Jones County had four additional cases between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, raising its total to 2,846.
Clayton County had one more case, moving its tally to 1,596 cases.
No additional cases were reported in Delaware or Jackson counties, which remained at 1,848 and 2,092, respectively.
No additional related deaths were reported for Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective totals remain at 53, 39, 38 and 54.
As of 11 a.m. today, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state's outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 76 positive COVID-19 cases, but none in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 558 more people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. today, increasing the state total to 335,964.
The state also reported seven additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 5,470.