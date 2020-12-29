In Iowa, 1,481 additional COVID-19 cases were reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday, increasing the total to 276,951.
The state’s related death toll increased by 67 to 3,812.
In Wisconsin, there were 2,384 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 474,537.
There were 72 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,783.
In Illinois, there were 5,644 new cases reported Tuesday, along with 106 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 948,006 cases and 16,179 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)