In Iowa, there were 974 additional cases of COVID-19 reported between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday, bringing the total to 322,513.
The state reported 58 new deaths, raising the total to 5,033.
In Wisconsin, there were 1,518 new cases reported Thursday, pushing the total to 546,955.
There were 41 additional related deaths recorded, so the state count moved to 5,992.
In Illinois, there were 3,328 new cases reported Thursday, along with 69 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 1,137,559 cases and 19,444 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)