Sixteen additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the number of cases in the county to 13,109.
No new deaths were reported in the county during the most-recent 24-hour span. The county’s total remained at 202, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Three additional cases were reported in Delaware County in that time period, increasing the county’s total to 2,023.
One new case was reported in Jones County, increasing its total to 2,928.
No new cases were reported in Jackson County. The county's total remained at 2,178.
The state reported a decrease in one case in Clayton County. The county's total fell to 1,663.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of individuals who have tested positive rose to 358,677, an increase of 538 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported 13 additional related deaths, raising the toll to 5,870.