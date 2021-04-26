Seven additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 13,239.
There were no additional related deaths during the 24-hour period, so the toll remained 205, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Three additional cases were reported in Delaware County, raising the county's total to 2,058.
Two additional cases were reported in Clayton County. The county's total rose to 1,677.
One additional case was reported in Jones County, raising the county's total to 2,945.
The state reported no additional cases in Jackson County during the 24-hour period. The county's total remained at 2,197.
There were no additional deaths reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today, so the death tolls remained 56, 56, 42 and 39, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of positive individuals rose to 363,080 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 182 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported that there were no additional related deaths during the 24-hour span, so the toll remained 5,927.