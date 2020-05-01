Loras College on Thursday announced plans to cancel campus operations through the end of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though the Dubuque school plans to fully reopen this fall.
College President Jim Collins wrote in a letter that the cancellation will include camps, housing and events. School officials still plan to offer online summer courses.
School officials plan to reopen all of their campus operations this fall, though they will continue to follow directives from the federal and state government, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health professionals, Collins wrote.
A group of faculty, staff and administrators are examining potential protocols for when students return to campus such as taking steps to minimize class sizes; using personal protective equipment and temperature checks; reviewing guidelines for gatherings; and offering options for students, faculty and staff with health concerns.