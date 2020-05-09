Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- A sixth person confirmed to have COVID-19 in Dubuque County has died, according to state figures. Six additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus also were reported in the county, pushing its total to 181.
- Dubuque County’s case total was the 14th-highest in the state as of Friday. The five highest are Polk County, 2,150; Woodbury County, 1,532; Black Hawk County, 1,463; Linn County, 813; and Marshall County, 701.
- In figures that were updated on Friday, the state reports that 14 people with COVID-19 in Dubuque County were hospitalized on Thursday. No such instances were reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
- Two more cases were reported in Clayton County, which now has had 21, while another one was recorded in Jones County, which has had 31.
- Delaware County officials confirmed Friday that no residents confirmed to have COVID-19 have died. The State of Iowa continued to report one death in the county.
- Statewide, 398 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. That pushes Iowa’s total to 11,457. There were 12 additional related deaths, raising the toll to 243.
- In Wisconsin, another 375 cases were reported. The state’s total now is 9,590. Officials also announced 10 more deaths, pushing the total to 384.
- Four new cases were reported in Lafayette County, pushing its tally from nine to 13. Also notable was that no new cases were reported in Grant County.
- In Illinois, there were 2,887 new cases, along with 130 additional deaths. The state’s totals have climbed to 73,760 cases and 3,241 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County saw a bump, with four new cases. The county’s tally now sits at 18. Of the 14 cases reported as of Thursday, 13 have recovered.