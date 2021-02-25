CASCADE, Iowa -- A pair of Cascade businesses have closed temporarily due to COVID-19 issues.
Cheryl's Flour Garden Bakery and Coffee Bar announced that one of its employees contracted the coronavirus, so it will be closed until Tuesday, March 2.
"Unfortunately, we were not able to get through this pandemic unscathed," said a post on the business's Facebook page announcing the temporary closure.
It noted that anyone with special orders would be contacted and that additional updates would be posted on its Facebook page and front door.
Hollow Tree Gifts and Floral in Cascade also announced this morning that it would be until Wednesday, March 3, "due to an outbreak of COVID."