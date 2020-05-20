Three additional confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Dubuque County from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total as of that time stood at 291 cases.
No additional related deaths in Dubuque County had been reported as of that time. The county's total still stands at 11 deaths.
In Dubuque County, 3,919 tests have been completed, while 135 people have recovered.
As a reminder, the State of Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov now is being updated in real time. The Telegraph Herald will post updates online based on the figures at 11 a.m. each day and compile figures for our print edition based on the 5 p.m. numbers each day.
As of 11 a.m. today, no additional confirmed cases were reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
The totals remain at 30 in Clayton County, 12 in Delaware County, eight in Jackson County and 36 in Jones County.
No additional deaths have been reported in those four counties either. Clayton County has had three related deaths, while no deaths have been reported in Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
Statewide, from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, 237 additional confirmed cases were reported. The state's total stood at 15,533 as of 11 a.m. today.
During that same time frame, 14 additional related deaths were reported in Iowa. The total as of 11 a.m. was 381.