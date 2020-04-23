LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County officials on Wednesday confirmed that 11 residents and six employees of the county-owned, long-term-care facility have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The cases were confirmed at Orchard Manor in Lancaster after additional testing recently was conducted, officials told the Telegraph Herald.
“There has been an increase in the supply of testing kits,” said Steve Braun, the county’s emergency management director. “We were able to do a lot more testing and screening, which led to these cases being identified.”
Orchard Manor Administrator Carol Schwartz did not respond to messages seeking comment for this story.
Those 17 cases make up 65% of the 26 cases confirmed countywide as of Wednesday. Three deaths of residents with COVID-19 have been reported in the county, though it is unclear if any of those are tied to the nursing home outbreak.
Grant County had just eight confirmed cases and one death as of April 14.
Braun said some of the Orchard Manor residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are asymptomatic. The facility’s website states that it has 150 residents.
Infected residents at Orchard Manor are being treated in a quarantined part of the facility, which has been converted into a “negative-pressure” wing, equipped with a special ventilation system to prevent the airborne spread of the virus.
Employees who tested positive for COVID-19 are recovering at the home.
Braun said additional testing at the facility is being conducted to ensure that all infected residents are identified.
“At this point, we want to be thorough,” Braun said.
Non-infected staffers also are being tested and monitored for COVID-19 and are being provided with personal protective equipment when working with residents.
Jeffrey Kindrai, director of Grant County Health Department, said on Wednesday that the county and Orchard Manor staff are following the guidance of state officials and federal agencies to properly address the outbreak in the facility.
“We are working closely with the state epidemiologist,” Kindrai said. “Our goal is to control the outbreak there.”
When questioned by the Telegraph Herald on Monday, Kindrai said he could not disclose whether any outbreaks had been reported in long-term-care facilities in the county.
Additional measures have been taken at Orchard Manor in order to prevent further spread of the virus. Family visits have been prohibited, staffers are screened at the start of each shift, and mail is held for one day before being delivered to residents.
The entire facility is sanitized each day.
Braun said there is some concern that the six employees infected with COVID-19, who now are unable to report to work, will create a staffing shortage at Orchard Manor. He said the county has reached out to local hospitals to see if they can provide any staffing assistance.
Braun said no other nursing homes in the county have any confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Donald Splinter, a Grant County supervisor and member of the county’s Orchard Manor committee, said he was aware that residents at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19, but he has not received any additional updates.
“We haven’t been told a whole lot,” Splinter said.
Braun said the situation at Orchard Manor will continue to be closely monitored by county officials and any additional developments will be relayed to the public.