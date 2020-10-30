CASCADE, Iowa -- A fourth long-term-care facility in Dubuque County now has a COVID-19 outbreak.
The State of Iowa is reporting that Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade has seven confirmed cases, with two recovered so far.
Three other Dubuque County facilities have also reported outbreaks.
Luther Manor Communities is reporting 45 cases with eight people now recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care has 35 cases with 26 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque has 20 cases with 17 recovered.
In Delaware County, two long-term-care facilities are reporting outbreaks. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester has at cases with 61 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home has five cases with two recovered.
Statewide, there are 76 outbreaks at long-term-care facilities, with 2,213 confirmed cases and 909 recovered.
No outbreaks are being reported in Clayton, Jackson or Jones counties.