DARLINGTON, Wis. -- A third Lafayette County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, county public health officials reported today. 

All three people have remained under quarantine per instruction from local, state and federal officials, according to a press release. 

County health department officials are "in daily contact" with people confirmed to have COVID-19 infections "to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to be able to isolate," the release stated. 

State officials will provide a statewide update of confirmed COVID-19 cases later today. 

