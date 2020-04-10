DARLINGTON, Wis. -- A third Lafayette County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, county public health officials reported today.
All three people have remained under quarantine per instruction from local, state and federal officials, according to a press release.
County health department officials are "in daily contact" with people confirmed to have COVID-19 infections "to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to be able to isolate," the release stated.
State officials will provide a statewide update of confirmed COVID-19 cases later today.