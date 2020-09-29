LANCASTER, Wis. -- A divided Lancaster Common Council has relaxed the eligibility criteria for a city grant program to businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a 5-3 decision, with Council Members Shayne LaBudda, Matt Pennekamp and Robert Schmidt in opposition, the city will offer grants up to $1,500 help pay for mortgage or loan payments, utility bills, software upgrades, payroll expenses or liquor license fees.
Qualifying businesses must have the equivalent of 10 full-time employees or fewer, have a commercial storefront or physical location in the city limits, have been open to the public as of March 17 and have been closed or unable to operate for more than one month.
But the council withdrew a requirement that that business had not received other government assistance.
To date, the city has authorized one grant and $18,500 is available.
The program is available until Dec. 31 or until funds are depleted.
Apply by email to davek@lancasterwisconsin.com or by mail to City of Lancaster, Attn: City Clerk, 206 S. Madison St., Lancaster, Wis. 53813.