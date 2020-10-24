In Iowa, 1,587 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday, pushing the total to 112,622.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 20 to 1,617.
In Wisconsin, there were 4,378 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 190,478.
There were 42 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,745.
In Illinois, 3,874 new confirmed cases were reported Friday, along with 31 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 364,033 cases and 9,418 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)