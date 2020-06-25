Nine additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 am. Thursday.
The county's total stood at 471 cases at the latter time, with 8,642 tests completed.
The county's total for related deaths remained at 22.
Two more confirmed cases were reported in Delaware County during the time period, pushing its tally to 36.
One more case was reported in Jones County, where there now has been 48.
No new cases were reported for Clayton County, which has had 35, or Jackson County, 21.
Statewide, there were 460 additional confirmed cases in the 24-hour period. The state had 27,061 cases as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
Four additional related deaths were recorded in that time frame, so that tally stands at 694.