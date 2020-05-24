Ten additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 6 a.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, bringing the county's total to 319 confirmed cases.
The county death toll remains at 16, while 146 people in the county diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered.
No new cases or deaths were reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties between 6 a.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Clayton County has 30 cases with three deaths; Delaware County has 14 cases and no deaths; Jackson County has 11 cases and no deaths; and Jones County has 36 cases and no deaths.
Statewide, there were 456 additional confirmed cases for a total 17,251 positive cases as of 5 p.m. today. The state reported 11 more deaths since Saturday morning, for a total of 455.
Statewide, 9,324 Iowans have recovered, and as of Friday, 362 Iowans were hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 10 Dubuque County residents.
The state's confirmed case count for Dubuque Specialty Care increase by two from Saturday to reflect the 49 cases that the facility's parent company reported as of Monday. Ten individuals at the long-term-care facility have recovered, according to state data.
In Wisconsin, there were 400 new cases and three new deaths reported Sunday, pushing the total of confirmed cases to 15,277. The total number of hospitalizations was 2,315, an increase of 23 from Saturday’s report.
The number of deaths related to the coronavirus in Wisconsin is 510.
Six new cases and one new death was reported in area southwest Wisconsin counties since early Saturday.
Grant County recorded one new death and one new case for a total of 82 cases and 11 deaths. Lafayette County recorded three more cases for 21 total and no deaths.
Crawford County has recorded one more case for 26 total cases and no reported deaths. Iowa County had one more case for 12 total cases and no deaths.
In Illinois, the state reported an additional 2,508 cases, along with 66 more related deaths.
The state totals now stand at 110,304 cases and 4,856 deaths.
Jo Daviess County reported no change from Saturday, with a total of 26 cases.
Nationally, there have been more than 1.6 million positive COVID-19 cases and more than 97,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths.