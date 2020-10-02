Seventy-five additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 3,563.
There were 300 new tests in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 30,860. That means the county had a positivity rate of 25% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate inched up to 11.5%.
There were no additional COVID-related deaths in Dubuque County during the time period, so its total remains at 43.
Jackson County reported 11 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today, pushing its total to 381. Delaware County reported 10 more case, moving its total to 479. Jones County reported six new cases for a total of 304. There was one new case in Clayton County, where the total is now 275.
The related death tolls for each of those four counties remained at three.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers.
Good Neighbor Home in Manchester continued to report 47 cases, of which 26 have recovered.
Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remained at 16 cases, 12 of which have now recovered.
MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care reported three more cases, for a total of 13, with no recovered at this point.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,158 additional cases in the 24-hour span, pushing the total to 90,805.
The death toll in Iowa rose by nine to 1,367.