The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- Three new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the tri-state area since Wednesday, with two more in Jo Daviess County, Ill., and one in Crawford County, Wis. The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to only provide county-level updates on Wednesdays.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 134 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Wednesday. There were 71 new cases in Iowa County, 62 in Crawford County and 43 in Lafayette County. In Jo Daviess County, Ill., there were 54 new cases.
- As of Saturday, 177,002 residents in the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, which is unchanged for weeks.
- There were 30 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH. That was a decrease of one from a week earlier.
- As of Friday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 22 active cases among students, a decline of 77; and nine among staff, a decrease of 35. However, the school district on each Friday removes people with COVID-19 from the count in advance if their isolation periods will end before classes resume on Monday.
- Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 12 active cases among students systemwide as of Friday, a decrease of one, and “five or fewer” cases among staff, unchanged from earlier in the week. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were 30 student cases as of Friday, an increase of 24 since Wednesday; and 10 staff cases, an increase of six.
- As of Wednesday, 592,028 Iowa residents had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, an increase of 18,996 from one week earlier. The statewide COVID-19-related death toll was 8,019, an increase of 161 from the previous week.
- As of Saturday, 1,872,933 Iowans were fully vaccinated according to the CDC, which is 63.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- The state of Wisconsin added 24,538 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday for a total of 1,048,267. The state’s related deaths increased by 73, climbing to 10,271.
- As of the CDC’s Saturday update, 3,633,424 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 66.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Illinois, 86,992 new cases were reported since Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 2,382,437. Another 205 related deaths were reported, as that toll moved to 28,361.
- As of Saturday, the CDC reported that 8,193,984 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 68.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.