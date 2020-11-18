Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- There were 10 more COVID-19-related deaths in the tri-state area as of Tuesday evening. Dubuque County reported five additional related deaths; Delaware County added two more. Jo Daviess County, Ill., added two deaths, and Jackson County had one more.
- Dubuque County had 76 additional cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s 14-day test positivity rate climbed to 24.3%. The county death toll moved to 84.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in the county from the number of confirmed cases, there were 3,090 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, a decrease of 36 cases from the previous 24-hour period.
- Jones County reported 121 additional cases. The county’s case count has jumped in conjunction with an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Department of Corrections reported 260 active inmate cases, as well as two inmate deaths and 52 active cases among staff members, as of late Tuesday. Jones County continued to lead the state in 14-day positivity rate, now at 51.4%.
- Jackson County reported 14 new cases, in addition to the death, and has the seventh-highest 14-day positivity rate in the state, at 29.7%.
- Delaware County reported 19 new cases as well as the two deaths, and a 14-day positivity rate of 24.5%. Clayton County reported 28 additional cases with a 14-day positivity rate of 25%.
- As of Monday afternoon — the most recent data from the Iowa Department of Public Health — 56 Dubuque County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19. Other counties had: Jones County, 32; Clayton County, 17; Jackson County, 13; and Delaware County, 12.
- The number of area long-term-care facilities reporting an outbreak dropped to nine Tuesday, with Sunnycrest Manor dropping off the list. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the caseload was: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 76 cases and 25 recovered; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 12 cases (+1), five recovered; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — seven cases, two recovered; Dubuque Specialty Care, six cases, two recovered; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 81 cases, 65 recovered; Edgewood Convalescent Home — seven cases, three recovered; Anamosa Care Center — 38 cases, none recovered; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — six cases and none recovered; and Elkader Care Center — five cases, and one recovered.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed cases rose by 3,052, to reach a total of 191,415. The state’s related death toll rose surpassed 2,000 with 37 new deaths to reach 2,028.
- In Wisconsin, Iowa County added 52 new cases on Tuesday; Grant County reported 46 additional cases; Crawford County added 40 new cases; and Lafayette County, 19.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase of 7,090 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 323,848. There were 92 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,741.
In Illinois, Jo Daviess County added 10 new cases in addition to the new deaths. Jo Daviess County is in a region that will move to Tier 3 mitigation status as of Friday. This new tier aims to limit gatherings and encourages people to stay home to the greatest extent possible, while permitting some industries to remain open at significantly reduced capacities with proper safety measures in place. For details see coronavirus.illinois.gov
- .
- The statewide total for Illinois grew by 12,601 cases Tuesday,
- along with 97 additional deaths. Those numbers pushed the state’s total to 597,849 cases and 10,875
- deaths.