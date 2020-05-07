Members of the Marshallese community in Dubuque are reporting a significant toll among their people and barriers to traditional services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Irene Maun Sigrah is a prominent member of the Marshallese community in Dubuque and a community health care worker at the Pacific Islander Health Project at Crescent Community Health Center. She officially goes back to work on Monday, May 11.
She said Wednesday that, for weeks, she has been sheltered in her home with COVID-19. Sigrah said she was one of many in her community to have contracted the virus.
“I’m one of them,” she said. “So are my husband, my two sons.”
Sigrah said she and her household had now recovered from the virus.
The Rev. Stan Samson, of Dubuque Paradise Assembly of God Church, said many members of the Marshallese community have recovered from COVID-19 as well. Much of his congregation are Marshallese, as is he.
Local health officials said Tuesday that Dubuque County has had 162 confirmed cases, five related deaths and 29 people who have recovered.
According to Sigrah, who has kept in close communication with much of her community — both professionally and personally — since the pandemic began, three of those deaths are from the Marshallese community.
“There are more in the hospitals,” she said. “The ICUs are full of us.”
Local public health officials said they could not legally confirm or deny reports of an outsized outbreak among the Marshallese community.
According to Iowa Department of Public Health, 8.8% of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide have been among the Asian or Pacific Island demographic. Census data shows that demographic makes up only 2.8% of the state’s population.
Dr. Heather Kruse, medical director at Crescent Community Health, said a potential cause for increased susceptibility in the Marshallese community is the prevalence of chronic health conditions.
“Because of their history on the islands and so many things, they are sometimes at higher risk because they have some chronic illnesses at higher percentages than the greater population,” she said.
That is one reason for the existence of the Dubuque Pacific Islander Health Project.
According to the project’s website, 800 Pacific Islanders live in Dubuque. Of those, 227 are patients at Crescent. Of those, 101 make up the program’s population of focus, where they work with Crescent case managers.
Of that group, 79% have diabetes and 93% have hypertension — both conditions that make a person vulnerable to intense or extreme symptoms or even death by COVID-19, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
One barrier to better health is that most who would qualify for Medicaid based on income are ineligible due to their immigration status.
Learning that, a pulmonologist in Dubuque launched a fundraising drive to help the Marshallese community in Dubuque during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Mark Janes said he started the push because he is concerned about patients in the Marshallese community whom he has served for years.
“I’ve been taking care of some of these people for 25 years,” he said. “I always wondered why so many don’t have insurance.”
Learning of their ineligibility spurred him to spread the word.
“They can’t vote because while they are allowed to be here, a lot of them aren’t citizens,” he said. “I wanted to start having people notice that they don’t have access to any type of insurance and to maybe work with legislators on that.”
Sigrah said other obstacles include several generations of families living under one roof — often a combination of financial realities and being culturally close-knit.
“Under one roof, there’s a lot of people,” she said. “It’s hard to change that. And when you have grandmother, son, grandchild all living there, with one kitchen, maybe one bathroom, how do you quarantine? It’s hard.”
Despite being ill with the virus herself, Sigrah said she has spent much of her own quarantine period fielding phone calls from her neighbors and family, directing them to resources or calling herself, as a translator for those who do not speak English. She emphasizes the importance of quarantining to them even within a home if need be.
“‘Don’t get smart with this coronavirus,’ I tell them,” Sigrah said. “‘If you get it, you go to your room and stay there. Don’t touch your wife. Nothing.’”
As of Tuesday night, the GoFundMe account set up by Janes — “Dubuque Marshallese Healthcare” — had raised more than $25,000 with about 390 donors. It has a listed goal of $1 million.
As for the distribution of those funds, Janes reached out to Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque for help.
Foundation Executive Director Nancy Van Milligen confirmed that her organization had set up a fund devoted to health services for Dubuque’s Marshallese community. She said an anonymous donor contributed an additional $20,000 directly to that fund.
Donations to the foundation’s “DBQ Marshallese Health Fund” can be made on the foundation’s website or via mail.