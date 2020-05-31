Hy-Vee will have more than 40,000 mini peaches to give away in Dubuque on Wednesday, June 3.
The giveaway will start at 10 a.m. in Kennedy Mall’s north parking lot along Stoneman Road. It will run until noon or until 2,100 vehicles receive the fruit during the drive-thru event.
The event is being held in partnership with fruit supplier SunWest Fruit Co., according to a press release.
“As more families continue to become financially impacted by the (COVID-19) pandemic, Hy-Vee and SunWest Fruit Co. believe it’s important to provide access to high-quality produce during this time of need,” the release stated.
It also noted that “product will be safely loaded into customer vehicles using a contactless method to minimize physical contact and enforce social distancing. All event helpers will be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety measures.”