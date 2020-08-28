In Iowa, there were 1,202 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today, the second 24-hour period in a row with more than 1,200 new cases.
The statewide total surpassed 60,000 and was at 60,698 as of 11 a.m. today.
In addition, the state began reporting the results of antigen testing today on its website.
Antigen testing is a diagnostic test used to detect proteins on the surface of the virus, which generates results faster than a traditional test. Those tests previously had been classified as inconclusive, according to the state, and had not been reported. As of 11 a.m., the state reports 1,379 additional positive antigen tests statewide, including two in Dubuque County.
All testing combined equates to 62,233 positives statewide.
In Wisconsin, 843 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 73,981.
Two additional related deaths were recorded, so the state count moved to 1,113.
In Illinois, 2,149 new cases and 20 additional related deaths were reported today.
That pushed the state's totals to 229,483 cases, including 7,997 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)