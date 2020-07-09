In Iowa, 733 new cases were recorded between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today. There were 33,121 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
Eight additional related deaths were reported, so the total is at 740.
In Wisconsin, another 754 confirmed cases were reported today, pushing the state's total to 33,908.
Two additional related deaths were reported, so the toll moved to 809.
In Illinois, today brought 1,018 new confirmed cases, including 20 additional confirmed deaths. The state has a total of 150,450 cases, including 7,119 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)