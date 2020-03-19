More cancellations are being reported as concerns over COVID-19 continue to impact the tri-state area.
Cancellations announced Wednesday include:
- All City of Maquoketa, Iowa, buildings were closed to the public as of noon today. City employees will continue to work and will be available via phone or email. Payments, permit applications and other paperwork can be left in a dropbox outside City Hall. The only city building that will remain open is the police department. Parks will remain open, but gatherings must be kept to 10 or fewer people.
- All City of Lancaster, Wis., buildings will close at 4:30 p.m. today, with the exception of airport hangars. City Hall will open April 7 for the spring election. Anyone who would like to vote early can call City Clerk David Kurihara at 608-723-7445 or deputy Clerk Aja Taylor at 608-723-3700 to make arrangements.
- The Salvation Army of Dubuque has closed all Senior Center activities, including monthly potluck and other social events; all fine arts programming for adults and kids; and Bible study. Still operating are the food pantry, social services and Sunday worship, though it will only be viewable via Facebook livestream.
- Clarke University has canceled or postponed most on-campus events until the pandemic has abated. Those events include Clarke Day, Musical Menus, Blue and Gold Visit Day, a March 31 lecture from Dr. Moshe Szyf, Tri-College Take Back the Night, the Instrumental Music Final Day Concert and residence life's 2020-2021 housing selection night.
- The Dubuque Federation of Labor has canceled a legislative crackerbarrel set for Saturday, April 4, at Diamond Jo Casino.
- The Lafayette County (Wis.) Courthouse is closed to the public, as is the county jail, though clergy and attorneys still will be admitted.
- All events at the Jackson County (Iowa) Fairgrounds and the Pearson Center are canceled until April 1.
- The Hurstville Interpretive Center in Maquoketa is closed until further notice.
- Dubuque's Veterans Freedom Center is closed until further notice.
- Hospice of Dubuque has canceled the spring support group that was set to begin Tuesday, April 7.
ORIGINAL STORY
Continued concerns about COVID-19 prompted another wave of cancellations and related announcements late Monday night and Tuesday.
They included:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Dyersville Mayor Jim Heavens on Tuesday issued an emergency proclamation. It closed all city buildings to the public through at least April 12 and canceled all city board and committee meetings and all city recreation programs through that date.
- The Dubuque County office of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is closed. The organization’s offices in Delaware and Jackson counties also are closed.
- Presentation Lantern Center in Dubuque is closed until further notice.
- Dubuque County Veterans Affairs in Dubuque will see visitors by appointment only. Call 563-589-7840 for more information.
- Iowa State University canceled the annual Cyclone Tailgate Tour, which included a May 20 stop in Dubuque.
- Dubuque County Fairgrounds canceled the Wild West Wednesday dance tonight.
- Cascade Public Library is closed. Curbside services are available. Call 563-852-3222 or email cpl@netins.net to request books.
- Swiss Valley Nature Center just outside of Dubuque will be closed to the public until further notice. Dubuque County parks and trails remain open sunrise to sunset.
- Dubuque American Legion Post 6, 1306 Delhi St., is closed until further notice.
- The Grand Opera House and Heartland Ballet are postponing the ballet “Coppélia,” scheduled for March 28 and 29 and April 4 and 5.
- Dubuque Regional Humane Society is closed to the public through March 31. Anyone who finds a lost or stray animal should contact City of Dubuque Animal Control at 563-589-4185.
- Shalom Spirituality Center in Dubuque will be closed until April 14 and related events are postponed.
- Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency suspended residential drop-off services for electronics and household hazardous materials until April 12. The landfill will continue to offer its other services.
- The City of Peosta, Iowa, has suspended all “face-to-face and in-person transactions” until further notice. City staff still can be reached by phone and email.
- Riverview Center has postponed its April 16 Evening of Light event in Dubuque and canceled all support group activities. It also has closed its offices in Dubuque until March 30,
- though staff remains available via phone.
- Worthington (Iowa) City Hall is closed until further notice.
- Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque has postponed “Exit Laughing,” scheduled for April 17 to May 3.
- The Dubuque Winter Farmers Market is suspended through at least April 4.
- Run the Runway 5K Run/Walk Against Human Trafficking on April 25 at Dubuque Regional Airport has been canceled.
ELSEWHERE IN IOWA
- Guttenberg City Hall is closed to the public until further notice. Contact office staff at 563-252-1161.
- Effigy Mounds National Monument Visitor Center is temporarily closed. Park trails remain open from dawn to dusk.
- Manchester Police Department officials ask that residents call the department at 563-927-3355 instead of entering the office’s lobby in person until further notice.
- Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce is open by appointment only. Call 563-652-4602.
- Maquoketa Art Experience is closed. Call 563-652-9925 for more information.
- Monticello Public Library is closed through April 13. The library will offer curbside pickup this week. Call 319-465-3354.
- All Jackson County, Iowa, county offices are closed.
ILLINOIS
- The Jo Daviess County Farm Bureau office will be closed to the public through at least March 30. Staff can be reached at 815-858-2235 or jdcfbmgr@gmail.com.
- Northwest Illinois Economic Development closed its office in Stockton. All meetings will be moved online or rescheduled. Call 815-297-7361 for more information.
WISCONSIN
- Eckstein Memorial Library in Cassville will close at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Call 608-725-5838 for more information.
- City of Boscobel municipal buildings are closed to the public until further notice. This closure includes the lobby of the police department.
- Platteville Farmers Market canceled the markets on Saturdays, March 21 and April 4.
- The Village of Benton has closed the village office. Call 608-759-3721 for more information.
- Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien canceled or postponed all scheduled events through April 30.
- Prairie du Chein City Hall is closed until further notice, though city staff will be available via phone and email.