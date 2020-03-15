A few days before the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Dubuque Night in Des Moines on Wednesday, organizers added a stamp to their digital flyer for the event.
“Dubuque Night will be a handshake-free zone,” it read. “If you have or are experiencing cold/flu symptoms or have had a fever in the last 24 hours, we thank you in advance for skipping the event this year, and we look forward to seeing you next year!”
While none of the more than 200 people who visited the event, high over Des Moines in the Embassy Club, were obviously ill, the “handshake-free zone” was more successfully adhered to early in the event than it was in the end. But folks touched elbow-to-elbow or fist-bumped. Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, opted for the respectful, humble bow.
A few were unable to resist the natural reflex to shake hands upon greeting, only to remember inches away from contact. Later in the evening, shaking hands anyway became more and more common.
Even so, at any given moment, dozens of conversations progressed around the room.
Medical Associates Chief Operating Officer Brian Schatz, for instance, made the trip down to Des Moines and spent an hour or so chatting over shrimp and prime rib with Iowa Sen. Zach Walls, D-Coralville, about skepticism over the outbreak’s severity, economic impact and more.
On Tuesday, the full Legislature and staff were called into the capitol’s former Supreme Court chambers to hear from State Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati. But, before too long, lawmakers started to trickle out as Pedati continued answering questions from the crowd.
When she emerged after the full session, Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, chairwoman of the Iowa House of Representatives Human Services Committee, said they had not learned anything more than they had at Gov. Kim Reynolds’ address the night before.
“Wash your hands,” she said. “Be smart.”
The next day, the Legislature would be short its first lawmaker as Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids, called it a week and went home to wait out the pandemic. He later called the capitol an “incubator” for disease.
Each weekend, most lawmakers go home to their respective communities and mingle with constituents, then come back together, working in close quarters for four days, around tables from one another, then return home to their communities again.
On Tuesday, though, House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said he wasn’t too worried about the Capitol as petri dish.
“Unless the folks at the Department of Public Health and the professionals give us a recommendation ... I don’t see any reason for us to overreact,” he said. “At this point, we’re going to continue to operate as we would in any regular session.”
Area quartet takes to Facebook
A quartet of local Democratic state lawmakers has found a reason to share a little screen time each week.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, of Dubuque, and Iowa Reps. Lindsay James and Chuck Isenhart, both of Dubuque, and Andy McKean, of Anamosa, have been recording and sharing on Facebook weekly legislative update videos. They typically last only four or five minutes, with each lawmaker providing some highlights of the week that was.
The most recent iteration was released Thursday.
In it, Jochum mentions the ongoing conversations regarding the coronavirus and an elder abuse bill that is being worked on; James talks about legislation that represents the Democrats’ “solution to address the child-care crisis that is across our state, in both rural and urban parts of our state;” McKean talks about attempts to address the cost of insulin; and Isenhart discusses topics including the recent Dubuque Night in Des Moines and the latest flooding predictions for the Mississippi River.
Watch the most recent video, as well as prior ones, at https://bit.ly/2IMQnl3.
Grassley meets with Cavanagh
A Dubuque City Council member recently got a little face time with the most-senior Republican in the U.S. Senate.
Brad Cavanagh met with Chuck Grassley, of Iowa, while visiting Washington, D.C. The visit by the first-term council member, who ran in 2018 as a Democrat for an Iowa House of Representatives seat, prompted a press release from Grassley’s office.
“I was glad to meet Brad in his role as a new councilman and discuss federal priorities for Dubuque, including transportation infrastructure,” Grassley said in the release. “We had a positive conversation about how Dubuque has used federal funding, including the grant and tax credit projects that are currently underway related to the airport, roads and revitalizing the historic core of Dubuque.”
The two also discussed broadband and the status of multiple projects that have received federal funding through competitive grant programs, according to the release.
Endorsements
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, this week endorsed Esther Joy King, a Republican candidate for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, which includes Jo Daviess County. King is the overwhelming favorite in the Illinois primary on Tuesday, March 17, when she squares off against William “Bill” Fawell. The winner will advance to the general election to face Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos.
Speaking of the primary, Chesney is not surprisingly unopposed on the Republican ballot on Tuesday as he seeks to retain his 89th District seat. However, there also is no candidate for the seat listed on the Democratic ballot, potentially setting the stage for Chesney to be unopposed in the general election.
Calendar
Tuesday, March 17 — Illinois primary election, with polls open throughout the state from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. For information on your polling location or voting in Jo Daviess County, visit jodaviess.org.