Local health officials seek to help families access COVID-19 vaccines for their children by bringing the shots to their schools.
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center will hold pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics at several Dubuque schools over the coming week, starting today with an event at Marshall Elementary School.
Hospital officials said they hope the offering eventually can be expanded to other schools and districts, so families who otherwise might face challenges with getting their children vaccinated can do so more quickly.
“The goal is to make it as accessible as we can to the community,” said Kara Nadermann, pharmacy director for MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. “So we’re really looking at how do we, instead of having these patients need to come to us, how do we go to them and how do we get to a place where they maybe already are.”
The community clinics, which will include pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots, will be held at four Dubuque Community Schools elementary campuses over the next week — today at Marshall; on Friday, Nov. 19, at Prescott; on Monday, Nov. 22, at Audubon; and on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Fulton.
The clinics will be held after school lets out for the day and are open to the community. MercyOne will return to the campuses in three weeks to provide second doses.
Another vaccination clinic is planned for Thursday, Nov. 18, at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, though time slots for that event already are full, Nadermann said.
She said the idea to hold pediatric vaccination clinics at schools expands on similar recent events at Kennedy Mall using MercyOne’s new mobile unit, which so far have proven popular.
Nadermann said MercyOne worked with public health and school leaders to select sites that would be most helpful for parents.
“They really identified the schools where they felt like patients may need a more convenient location due to transportation issues or scheduling issues or things like that or lack of access to a provider,” she said.
Mary Rose Corrigan, City of Dubuque public health specialist, noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that offering vaccines in a school setting can help promote equity and access to vaccines and ensure the county’s youth COVID-19 vaccine numbers are solid.
“We look to providers who have a capacity to expand their efforts, and all of the providers are doing what they can, and with Mercy’s new mobile unit and their experience in outreach clinics, this is going to be an added benefit to the community,” she said.
Corrigan noted that schools are good sites for vaccine clinics because they are hubs in the community that provide a safety net for children.
“They have resources, and they serve specific populations, so in this case, the elementary schools are providing a method for targeting these newest vaccinations we’re doing in the 5- to 11-year-olds,” she said. “They’re a trusted place … in the community, so that’s a good place to provide these services.”
Allie White, Dubuque Community Schools’ health services coordinator, said MercyOne officials reached out as they prepared to launch the mobile unit, and district leaders were happy to collaborate by offering space at the schools.
“We recognize that it’s a family decision, but just allowing those opportunities and helping make these sites accessible to those who want them is important to us for those who wish to receive the vaccine,” she said.
Corrigan said that while officials still are waiting on comprehensive turnout data about the rollout of pediatric COVID-19 shots so far, initial clinics have been very well attended. She noted that accessibility to those shots will increase now that health providers are rolling out vaccines for children.
Nadermann said MercyOne eventually hopes to start offering vaccination clinics at additional schools and districts.
“We’re excited to collaborate with the schools and local public health on something that we hope is really impactful for patients,” she said.