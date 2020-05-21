Q Casino and Hotel on Wednesday announced the cancellation of three additional concerts slated for its Back Waters Stage.
The canceled performances include the May 29 concert of hip-hop artist Nelly, which previously had just been postponed indefinitely. Concerts from blues artist Kenny Wayne Shepherd and rock group Papa Roach also have been nixed. Shepherd was scheduled to perform on June 27, while Papa Roach was booked for a July 16 show.
All purchased tickets will be refunded via the original purchase method, the casino announced. The cancellations came one day after the Aug. 2 show by country group Rascal Flatts was called off when the group nixed its farewell tour.