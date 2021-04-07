The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Tuesday’s developments included:
- No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- Twenty-nine more Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the period.
- By 5 p.m. Tuesday, 69,159 residents in the coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 22.9% of the population.
Jackson County health officials are holding a vaccine clinic from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Parish Hall in Preston. To register, visit https://bit.ly/31Pb49H
- .
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 4.9% as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 3.6%; Delaware County, 5.7%; Jackson County, 4.7%; and Jones County, 4.4%.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data on Tuesday. As of Monday, seven Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the same number as Sunday. One such resident each of Clayton and Jones counties were hospitalized, the same number as Sunday. No such residents of Delaware and Jackson counties were hospitalized as of Monday.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 518 additional COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday for a total of 354,071. The state reported 13 additional related deaths, so the death toll rose to 5,835.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 675,229 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 8,944 from Monday.
- In Wisconsin, vaccine appointments are still available for the clinic in Platteville on Thursday. To schedule an appointment, call 608-723-6416.
- Crawford County also has appointments available for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic on Thursday. To register, visit crawfordcountywi.org/health.html.
- The state reported 866 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing its total to 581,070. The state’s death toll increased by eight, raising the total to 6,648.
- Wisconsin reported that 1,185,478 million residents have been fully vaccinated, or 20.4% of the population.
- In Illinois, there were 1,261,667 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, a 24-hour increase of 2,931. The state reported 11 more related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,395.
- Illinois also reported 2,424,674 residents were fully vaccinated — 19% of the state’s population.
- In Jo Daviess County, appointments are still available for the Johnson & Johnson mass vaccination clinic at River Ridge School in
- Hanover. Anyone age 18 and older who lives or works in Jo Daviess County is eligible. To register, visit jodaviess.org.
.