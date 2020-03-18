A country star’s Dubuque show and the Dueling Dogs World Championship have been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
Cole Swindell was slated to take the stage at Five Flags Center on Thursday, March 26. That performance has been called off, but facility officials said a rescheduled date for the concert will be announced soon.
The Dueling Dogs event slated for early April has been postponed to July 31-Aug. 2.
Five Flags will be closed through March 31 per an emergency declaration limiting gatherings that was made by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday.
The facility’s list of postponed events includes several other concerts, including shows by Air Supply and Insane Clown Posse. Visit fiveflagscenter.com for more details.