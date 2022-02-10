The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- There were eight more COVID-19 related deaths in Dubuque County in one week, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, as well as five more deaths in the tri-state area.
- There was one new related death in Jo Daviess County, Ill.; one each in Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; and one each in Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin.
- Dubuque County had 435 more COVID-19 cases between Feb. 2 and 9, a significant drop over the increase of more than 1,000 a week earlier. Elsewhere locally in Iowa, 64 new cases were reported during that one-week span in Jones County, 60 in Clayton County, 52 in Jackson County and 41 in Delaware County.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 82 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Saturday, according to the state public health website. There were 65 new cases in Iowa County, 37 in Crawford County and 29 in Lafayette County. Jo Daviess County, Ill., had 56 new cases since Saturday.
- As of Wednesday, 180,438 residents in the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, which is unchanged for months.
- There were nine people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to the hospitals. That was a decrease of five from a week earlier and the first time the total fell to a single digit since the state stopped reporting county-level hospitalization data in early November, at which time the two Dubuque hospitals started providing their figures to the TH.
- As of Wednesday, Dubuque Community Schools reported eight COVID-19 cases among students, an increase of two since Friday, and five among staff, a decrease of one.
- Holy Family Catholic Schools reported five or fewer cases among students systemwide as of Wednesday, a decrease of at least two since Friday, and zero cases among staff, unchanged from Friday. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were four student cases as of Wednesday, a decrease of four from Friday, and zero staff cases, a decrease of two.
- As of Wednesday, 735,422 Iowa residents had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, an increase of 12,833 from one week earlier. Another 172 Iowans had died of COVID-19 in the past week, increasing the statewide COVID-19-related death toll to 8,829.
- As of Wednesday, 1,913,758 Iowans were fully vaccinated according to the CDC, which is 64.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- The State of Wisconsin added 10,653 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday for a total of 1,360,503. The state’s related deaths increased by 149, climbing to 11,483.
- As of Wednesday, 3,725,238 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 67.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Illinois, 24,520 new cases were reported since Saturday, increasing the state’s total to 2,982,083. Another 383 related deaths were reported, as that toll moved to 31,679.
- As of Wednesday, the CDC reported that 8,448,399 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 70.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.