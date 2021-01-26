Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County added 20 COVID-19 positive cases between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate ticked down to 10%.
- Jones County reported three new cases during the 24-hour span, with the county’s positivity rate moving up slightly to 11%. Jackson County reported three new cases and its positivity rate dipped slightly to 12%. Delaware County had two new cases and a rate of 12%. Clayton County had one new case. The county’s rate is 8%.
- The state website did not report any additional related deaths in the five-county Iowa region or statewide.
- All five area counties showed a reduced number of people recovered than in previous days. Dubuque County, for example, had 22 fewer people listed as recovered than were listed at 5 p.m. Sunday. Therefore, all the Iowa counties saw an increased active case count.
On Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health released updated county-level hospitalization data from Sunday afternoon. The figures showed: Dubuque County had three residents hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of one from Friday; Jackson County had four residents hospitalized, an increase of two; Delaware and Jones counties each had two, a decrease of one for each; Clayton County continued to have one resident hospi
- talized.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, three Dubuque County long-term-care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list, although two of the homes do not show a current outbreak. Stonehill Care Center reports 14 cases during the past 14 days, according to the state. Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation has had one case confirmed in the past two weeks. Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque is included on the list, but the state reports there have been no positive cases in two weeks at the facility.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 602 Monday, for a total of 313,534. The state’s related death toll remained unchanged at 4,488.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported seven additional cases.
- Lafayette County saw an increase of five cases. Crawford County had an increase of two. Iowa County showed no increase.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 946 new cases Monday, pushing the total to 533,917. There were eight additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,699.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County did not release updated data Monday. The state website reported four additional cases in the county.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 2,944 new cases Monday, along with 49 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,104,763 cases and 18,798 deaths.