There were 44 additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County confirmed between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 9,984.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 13%. The county's death toll remained at 123.
Jones County’s case count rose by 10 during the 24-hour span to reach 2,473. Deaths remained at 32.
Jackson County reported eight additional cases, for a total of 1,670. The county’s death toll remained at 23.
Delaware County's total moved to 1,546, an increase of five cases in 24 hours. Deaths remained at 26.
Clayton County reported four additional cases for a total of 1,256. The county’s death toll remained at 24.
The state is now reporting outbreaks at nine long-term-care facilities in this five-county region
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Stonehill Care Center -- 23 cases
Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 22 cases
ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 22 cases
Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 15 cases
Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases
CLAYTON COUNTY
Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 39 cases
Guttenberg Care Center -- 49 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 85 cases
JACKSON COUNTY
The state continues to report no outbreaks in Jackson County, though there are local reports of outbreaks in the county. Efforts to receive explanations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Jackson County Health Department have not been successful.
JONES COUNTY
Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,240 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 256,249. There was one additional related death reported, for a total of 3,213.