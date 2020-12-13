SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

There were 44 additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County confirmed between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 9,984.

The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 13%. The county's death toll remained at 123.

Jones County’s case count rose by 10 during the 24-hour span to reach 2,473. Deaths remained at 32.

Jackson County reported eight additional cases, for a total of 1,670. The county’s death toll remained at 23.

Delaware County's total moved to 1,546, an increase of five cases in 24 hours. Deaths remained at 26.

Clayton County reported four additional cases for a total of 1,256. The county’s death toll remained at 24.

The state is now reporting outbreaks at nine long-term-care facilities in this five-county region

The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:

DUBUQUE COUNTY

Stonehill Care Center -- 23 cases

Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 22 cases

ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 22 cases

Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 15 cases

Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases

CLAYTON COUNTY

Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 39 cases

Guttenberg Care Center -- 49 cases

DELAWARE COUNTY

Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 85 cases

JACKSON COUNTY

The state continues to report no outbreaks in Jackson County, though there are local reports of outbreaks in the county. Efforts to receive explanations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Jackson County Health Department have not been successful.

JONES COUNTY

Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases

Statewide, Iowa reported 1,240 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 256,249. There was one additional related death reported, for a total of 3,213.

